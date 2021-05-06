DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $120.13

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $120.13 and last traded at $120.34, with a volume of 77814 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.39.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DASH shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on DoorDash from $157.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on DoorDash from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.12.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $36,015,742.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

