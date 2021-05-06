DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DASH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $169.12.

DASH opened at $128.39 on Monday. DoorDash has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.15.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $970.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $927.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that DoorDash will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 20,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,608,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 265,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $36,015,742.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 200.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

