Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Sets New 1-Year High at $48.53

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.53 and last traded at $48.25, with a volume of 725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.52.

UFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Domtar alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.50 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.05 and its 200-day moving average is $33.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domtar Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Domtar in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Domtar during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Domtar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domtar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.