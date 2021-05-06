Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.53), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $944.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Domtar stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.52. 121,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,690. Domtar has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.10 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.07.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of Domtar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total transaction of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UFS. TD Securities increased their price objective on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

