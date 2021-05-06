Doctors Coin (DRS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.09 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 6th. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001369 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doctors Coin has a total market cap of $175.60 million and approximately $3.09 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00072562 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005105 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004607 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000089 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . The official message board for Doctors Coin is t.me/beautypaycoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Doctors Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Doctors Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

