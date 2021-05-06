Diversified Royalty (BEVFF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 13th.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a negative net margin of 18.60% and a positive return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $6.84 million for the quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Diversified Royalty has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.09. The company has a market cap of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.33.

BEVFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Diversified Royalty from $2.60 to $2.85 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Diversified Royalty from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

