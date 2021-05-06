Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has $120.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on DFS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.13.

DFS stock opened at $116.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $35.05 and a twelve month high of $116.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.38%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,988,588.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares in the company, valued at $2,874,564.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,970 shares of company stock worth $3,709,211 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 216,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,586,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 16,735 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,037,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,542,000 after buying an additional 66,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

