Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DIISY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Direct Line Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:DIISY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DIISY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.30. 3,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.62. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.38.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.