Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIOD. Truist raised their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $72.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 12-month low of $40.34 and a 12-month high of $91.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $350.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total value of $51,696.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after buying an additional 68,602 shares during the period. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

