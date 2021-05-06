Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.78 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Diodes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.77. Diodes posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 69.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diodes will report full-year earnings of $3.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diodes.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIOD. Cowen boosted their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $72.60 on Thursday. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

In other news, insider Richard Dallas White sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.01, for a total value of $385,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,341 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,830.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,975,765.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Diodes by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 52,849 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 13.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

