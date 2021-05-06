Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BioLife Solutions were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,232,671 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,172,000 after purchasing an additional 121,334 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $17,934,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 103,276 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 200,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.37 and a fifty-two week high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $14.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $326,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,198,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,439 shares of company stock valued at $9,183,280 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

BLFS has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Maxim Group raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioLife Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

