Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 86,505 Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 863,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Gulf Island Fabrication worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 142,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIFI opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $4.70.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%.

Gulf Island Fabrication Profile

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

