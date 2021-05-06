Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Shares in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,950,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Turning Point Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPTX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPTX opened at $70.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.41. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.56 and a twelve month high of $141.30.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.08). On average, research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Siegfried Reich sold 35,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,734,172.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,395 shares in the company, valued at $4,138,050.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,383,968 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TPTX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

