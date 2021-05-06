Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 316,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ARKO. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Arko in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arko stock opened at $10.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.04. Arko Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $10.70.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion.

ARKO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arko in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

