Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,877 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.74% of The Joint worth $2,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in The Joint by 308.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in The Joint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in The Joint by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

JYNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 8,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $398,764.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,401.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,019.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JYNT opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The Joint Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.52 million, a PE ratio of 209.01 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.58. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. The firm had revenue of $17.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

