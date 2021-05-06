Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,671 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 128.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $3,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 520.9% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,921,000 after buying an additional 23,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

IRTC stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.49 and a 200 day moving average of $184.10. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.35 and a twelve month high of $286.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 1.68.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $78.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.41 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IRTC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (down previously from $288.00) on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.43.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.