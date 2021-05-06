Digiwage (WAGE) One Day Volume Tops $3.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 6th. Digiwage has a total market cap of $123,673.19 and approximately $3.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digiwage coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Digiwage has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digiwage alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000553 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digiwage is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digiwage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digiwage and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.