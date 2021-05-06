DigitalBits (XDB) Achieves Market Cap of $98.85 Million

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $98.85 million and $2.60 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 57.8% higher against the US dollar. One DigitalBits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $395.45 or 0.00683634 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006407 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00020091 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,293.01 or 0.02235292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000663 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 772,559,355 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

