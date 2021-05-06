Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) 1-Day Volume Hits $821,439.00

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 5th. Digital Reserve Currency has a market capitalization of $9.72 million and $821,439.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Reserve Currency alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018034 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.55 or 0.00293732 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001818 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001201 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000106 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Reserve Currency’s official website is drcglobal.org . Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Buying and Selling Digital Reserve Currency

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Reserve Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Reserve Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Reserve Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.