Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.
DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.
Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49.
In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,146,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.
Digital Realty Trust Company Profile
Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.
