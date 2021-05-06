Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Increased to $169.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $167.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $150.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.23 and its 200 day moving average is $140.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.50%. As a group, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,333,504. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total value of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,906 shares of company stock valued at $37,709,347 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 334,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,146,000 after buying an additional 111,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 100,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,997,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 11,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

