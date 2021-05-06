dHedge DAO Price Tops $2.40 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $24.11 million and $2.84 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $2.40 or 0.00004300 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.44 or 0.00083116 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.73 or 0.00019207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00065263 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.56 or 0.00804515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.36 or 0.00102652 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,038.97 or 0.09017617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,034,409 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

