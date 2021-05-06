DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Raised to $455.00

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $445.00 to $455.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $445.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on DexCom in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.94.

Get DexCom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $365.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of 151.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $378.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.52. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DexCom has a 1-year low of $305.63 and a 1-year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelly Ramasamy Selvaraj sold 152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.94, for a total value of $54,254.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.00, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock valued at $14,784,421 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,529,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 174,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $64,546,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.