Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. Approximately 660,394 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 12,999,890 shares.The stock last traded at $25.51 and had previously closed at $23.45.

The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.38% and a negative net margin of 62.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

DVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Johnson Rice upgraded Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.66.

In other Devon Energy news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.99.

Devon Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

