Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $28.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DVN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Devon Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.66.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $25.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95, a PEG ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $622,646,138.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

