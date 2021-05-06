Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.
OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
