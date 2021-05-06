Deutsche Post’s (DPSGY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.00.

OTCMKTS DPSGY traded up $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $76.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $27.50 and a twelve month high of $61.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.20.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. Deutsche Post had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.16%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

