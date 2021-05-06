Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates Neutral Rating for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Engie (EPA:ENGI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.30 ($18.00) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €14.20 ($16.71) price objective on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €14.75 ($17.35).

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €12.39 ($14.57) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €12.23 and a 200-day moving average price of €12.36. Engie has a 52 week low of €12.16 ($14.31) and a 52 week high of €15.16 ($17.84).

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

