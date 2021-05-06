Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Price Target to $4.00

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of trivago from $2.20 to $2.40 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.58.

Get trivago alerts:

NASDAQ TRVG traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $3.46. 42,052 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,034,873. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.82. trivago has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. As a group, analysts anticipate that trivago will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in trivago in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in trivago in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in trivago by 242.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives acquired a new stake in trivago during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile

trivago NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a global hotel and accommodation search platform. It also offers marketing tools and services for advertisers. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Developed Europe, and Rest of the World. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Columbia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, the United States, and Uruguay.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.