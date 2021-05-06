Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $458.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $409.00 to $458.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GWW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $425.36.

GWW stock opened at $460.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $263.83 and a 12-month high of $460.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $409.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $395.45.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,049,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $836,913,000 after purchasing an additional 33,063 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $295,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 594,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,334,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 556,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,432,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth $185,113,000. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

