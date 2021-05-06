Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $19.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Primo Water from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Primo Water from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.79.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $16.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.49 and a 52 week high of $17.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The firm had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primo Water will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 27,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $456,840.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,352,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,868,373.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 330,713 shares of company stock valued at $5,618,726. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 16.9% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 871,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 125,910 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Primo Water by 12.6% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 613,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Primo Water by 17.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Primo Water by 9.3% during the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America, Europe, and Israel. The company offers bottled water, purified and spring bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, and coffee; and water dispensers and filtration equipment.

