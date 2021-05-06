Desjardins Increases Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $44.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Desjardins from $42.00 to $44.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

CPXWF has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Capital Power from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital Power from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. Capital Power has a 52 week low of $16.84 and a 52 week high of $32.51.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

