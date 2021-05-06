Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

DWVYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Derwent London from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Derwent London from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of DWVYF stock remained flat at $$46.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. Derwent London has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

