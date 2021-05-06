Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $375,849.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $8.67 million and approximately $375,849.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00273981 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $653.61 or 0.01170398 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00030534 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.59 or 0.00747754 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,590.47 or 0.99543313 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Buying and Selling Deri Protocol

