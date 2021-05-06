Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.81. Approximately 7,397 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 684,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.96.

The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 3.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $80.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Denny's alerts:

DENN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist downgraded Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Stephens raised Denny’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Denny’s from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Denny’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 3,300 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $65,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,672 shares in the company, valued at $1,736,782.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jay C. Gilmore sold 6,560 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $128,904.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,722,754.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,774 shares of company stock valued at $566,964 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DENN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,930,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 182.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 710,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after buying an additional 458,298 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,073,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,752,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denny’s by 1,418.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 383,908 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 113.88, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Denny’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 30, 2020, it had 1,650 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Denny's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denny's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.