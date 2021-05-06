Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of DLVHF traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

