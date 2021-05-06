Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 6th, 2021 // Comments off

Delivery Hero SE (OTCMKTS:DLVHF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLVHF. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of DLVHF traded down $6.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.00. The stock had a trading volume of 263 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.77. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.