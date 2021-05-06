Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €155.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) received a €155.00 ($182.35) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DHER. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €166.00 ($195.29) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group set a €147.00 ($172.94) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Independent Research set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Delivery Hero currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.50 ($175.88).

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €122.50 ($144.12) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €120.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €115.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.26. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €79.34 ($93.34) and a 12 month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

