DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 706 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 142,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CSX were worth $13,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 3rd quarter worth $1,563,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 5,827 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 56,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in CSX by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 81,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,351,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,001,520 shares of company stock valued at $201,920,643. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.70.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.20 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $103.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $76.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.87 and a 200 day moving average of $91.55.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.08% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.