DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 482,718 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 92.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,005,445 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 482,718 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 30.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 59,933 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 19.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 75,307 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 36,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 59,766 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 7,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor stock opened at $11.61 on Thursday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a PE ratio of -290.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $33.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 price target on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.66.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.