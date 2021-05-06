DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $21.07 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,367 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $21,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $462,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 314.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,140,098 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $339,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141,127 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.9% in the first quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 1,593,980 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $124,522,000 after purchasing an additional 650,260 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,238,895 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $183,480,000 after purchasing an additional 527,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 51.6% in the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,427,739 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $111,535,000 after purchasing an additional 485,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of CTSH opened at $81.46 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $47.39 and a 1-year high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.39.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.