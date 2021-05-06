DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 47,066 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,066 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $15,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Altria Group stock opened at $48.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.80. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $52.59. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.11%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

