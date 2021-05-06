DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,538 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 396,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,538 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.24% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $19,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KNX. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $411,000. First American Bank bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. New England Research & Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX opened at $48.62 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.78 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.43.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms have commented on KNX. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KCG upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

