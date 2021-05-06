DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 21,307 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 31.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,023 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,244 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $170.82 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $178.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

