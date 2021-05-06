DeHive Price Reaches $3.86 on Major Exchanges (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 6th. One DeHive coin can now be bought for approximately $3.86 or 0.00006683 BTC on exchanges. DeHive has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $542,746.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeHive has traded down 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00070976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.74 or 0.00273062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004049 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $663.43 or 0.01148425 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00031108 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.53 or 0.00734887 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,635.01 or 0.99769173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeHive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeHive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

