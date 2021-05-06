DecentBet Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. DecentBet has a market cap of $935,807.22 and approximately $592.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 39.7% higher against the US dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00083294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019063 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $468.25 or 0.00824303 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.57 or 0.00101339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,311.46 or 0.09350271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

