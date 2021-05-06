Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 1,007 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after buying an additional 4,782 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $145.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,652,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.23.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.