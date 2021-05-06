Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 9,810 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 605,816 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.63% of Glacier Bancorp worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $274,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 7.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.3% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 72,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 16.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GBCI stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.06. 5,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.13. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 31.94% and a return on equity of 11.31%. Analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.10%.

GBCI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Glacier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

