Dearborn Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $7,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSRGY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,344,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,664 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 664,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,528 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nestlé by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 895,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,401 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 438,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,619 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in Nestlé during the 4th quarter worth $1,702,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock traded up $1.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.16. The company had a trading volume of 651,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,421. The company has a market cap of $343.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.32 and its 200-day moving average is $113.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.75. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $3.0658 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.11%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nestlé from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Monday, February 22nd. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nestlé to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

About Nestlé

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.