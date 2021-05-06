Dearborn Partners LLC Has $38.88 Million Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 263,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Nasdaq makes up 1.7% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $38,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Nasdaq by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 10,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,266,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

In other news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.57, for a total transaction of $2,093,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,175,014.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,215 shares of company stock valued at $3,447,449 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nasdaq stock traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $162.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,683. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.60 and a 12 month high of $164.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.41% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.43.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.