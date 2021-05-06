Dearborn Partners LLC Has $28.38 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $28,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 906 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 913 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.00.

NYSE SYK traded down $1.71 on Thursday, hitting $251.36. 16,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,196,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.87 and its 200 day moving average is $238.48. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $171.75 and a 52 week high of $268.04. The company has a market capitalization of $94.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.