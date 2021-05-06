Dearborn Partners LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,665 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,032 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,307,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 92,053 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 33,697 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,491. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a market cap of $209.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.28, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $133.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 59.46%.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

