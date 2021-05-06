DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $2.15

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, May 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 2.1452 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $8.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $88.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. DBS Group has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $90.55.

Get DBS Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on DBSDY. Jefferies Financial Group raised DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.